Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ TEDU opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a market cap of $28.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

