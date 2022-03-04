Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $261.00 at Truist Financial

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $270.00 to $261.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

Shares of Target stock opened at $223.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.22. The company has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Target by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after buying an additional 617,060 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

