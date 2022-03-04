Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $305.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $353.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a hold rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Target from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $270.83.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $223.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Target by 26.1% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

