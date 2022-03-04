TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $962.00

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 962 ($12.91) and last traded at GBX 962 ($12.91), with a volume of 36203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,116 ($14.97).
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,945 ($26.10) price objective on shares of TBC Bank Group in a report on Friday, February 11th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,490.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,481.32.
About TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)
TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.
