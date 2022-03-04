TD Securities Boosts Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$175.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.23.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 76.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,609 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,953,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,193,000 after acquiring an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,723.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 455,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,041,000 after acquiring an additional 430,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,833,000 after acquiring an additional 381,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

