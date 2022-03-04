TD Securities Increases Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Price Target to C$1.85

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.85 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.04% from the company’s current price.

Noranda Income Fund stock opened at C$1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.18. Noranda Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$1.53.

Noranda Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

