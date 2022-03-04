Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Announces Earnings Results

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. 12,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,994. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 797.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 40,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 471.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth $508,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGLS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

