TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TEGNA in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 65.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,558 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in TEGNA by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,712,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after buying an additional 1,232,134 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 872.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after buying an additional 1,178,391 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,645,000 after buying an additional 1,021,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $13,920,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

