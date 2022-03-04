Teladoc Health, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the health services provider will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.24.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average is $110.36. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $206.35.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after buying an additional 73,436 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

