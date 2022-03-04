Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $442.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $354.17 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.82.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

