Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

TFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.64.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $343.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.50. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

