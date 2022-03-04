Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating) shares rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 37,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 24,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.70 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.
About Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM)
