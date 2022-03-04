Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating) shares rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 37,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 24,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.70 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.

About Tembo Gold

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Lakota Resources Inc and changed its name to Tembo Gold Corp.

