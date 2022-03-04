Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth $207,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 422,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 41,683 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 21,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. 43,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,241. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. Templeton Dragon Fund has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

