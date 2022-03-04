Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,435 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 8,018.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of TMX stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

