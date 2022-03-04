Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terminix Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terminix Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. William Blair cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

TMX opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. Terminix Global has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Terminix Global by 8,018.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Terminix Global by 1,586.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Terminix Global by 1,424.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

About Terminix Global (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.