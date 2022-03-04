Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of Terminix Global stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,701. Terminix Global has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terminix Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

