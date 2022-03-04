Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.89 Million

Equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) will report sales of $61.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.08 million and the highest is $62.70 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $50.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $258.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.14 million to $268.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $281.27 million, with estimates ranging from $263.60 million to $306.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 139.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.18. The stock had a trading volume of 189,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

