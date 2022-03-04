Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 327,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 81,057 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,684.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 195,715 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $65.03 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

