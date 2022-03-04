Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Gap Up to $1,227.25

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,227.25, but opened at $1,263.00. Texas Pacific Land shares last traded at $1,272.10, with a volume of 63 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,124.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,223.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 2.23.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,533,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

