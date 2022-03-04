The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Update

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Community Financial stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791. The stock has a market cap of $231.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Community Financial by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

