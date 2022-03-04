The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $69.01. 38,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 1.07. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $91.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 672.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after buying an additional 41,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSGX. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

