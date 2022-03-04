The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $145.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LYV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Shares of LYV opened at $116.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.01. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

