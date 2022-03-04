The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $70 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.60 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCKT. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of HCKT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,679. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $616.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Hackett Group by 394.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group (Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.