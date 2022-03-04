The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lifted by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 615.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 189,338 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.8% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $85,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

HD stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.70. 52,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,222,301. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.10 and its 200-day moving average is $362.61. The company has a market cap of $334.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

