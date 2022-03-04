The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 615.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 220,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $85,100,000 after purchasing an additional 189,338 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 14,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 225,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $324.99. 73,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,222,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.61. The company has a market capitalization of $339.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

