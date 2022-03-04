The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,691 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Trevena were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trevena by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 574,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trevena by 93.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Trevena by 102.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 294,481 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth $956,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. Trevena, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRVN. StockNews.com upgraded Trevena to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

