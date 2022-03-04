The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 23,398 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,398 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 76,394 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 110,533.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 141.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 49.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 483,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 1,565.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.78. OncoCyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on OncoCyte from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens started coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.03.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

