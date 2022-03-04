The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 23,398 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,398 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 76,394 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 110,533.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 141.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 49.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 483,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 1,565.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OCX stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.78. OncoCyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.
OncoCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoCyte (OCX)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.