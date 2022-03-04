The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendy’s in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

WEN opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 27.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353,413 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at $26,016,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 130.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 112.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $22,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

