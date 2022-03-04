The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,406 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after buying an additional 3,515,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after buying an additional 1,710,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,076,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,473,000 after buying an additional 1,319,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11,427.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,303,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after buying an additional 1,291,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,755 shares of company stock worth $8,483,584. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

