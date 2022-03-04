Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.34

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.34 and last traded at C$3.37, with a volume of 19319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$321.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.51.

Theratechnologies Company Profile (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Stories

