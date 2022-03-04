TheStreet Upgrades U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) to C

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in U.S. Silica by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,182 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,012 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth about $792,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,618 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 138,561 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

