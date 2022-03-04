Thomas F. Hawkins Sells 8,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $142.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.74.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

