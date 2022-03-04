Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,022 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Axos Financial worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Axos Financial by 225.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

AX stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

