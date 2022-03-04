Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 168.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 55,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,310,000 after purchasing an additional 35,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $449.91 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,303. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

