Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.65. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.36.

About Owens Corning (Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.