Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.65. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.36.

About Owens Corning (Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.