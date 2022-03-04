Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of DT Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $8,555,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $1,402,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $1,480,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $24,923,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $3,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTM. Mizuho raised their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

NYSE:DTM opened at $55.54 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

