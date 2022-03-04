Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 6,906 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

PFFD opened at $23.49 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31.

