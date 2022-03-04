Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,421 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,172,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 352,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

NYSE IFF opened at $127.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.42 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.93 and a 200 day moving average of $142.79.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

