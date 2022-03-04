Throne (THN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.34 Million

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Throne has a market capitalization of $23.34 million and $1.74 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Throne has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00041998 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.96 or 0.06563870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,885.03 or 1.00099803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00048291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002824 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

