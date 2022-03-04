TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on TimkenSteel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $20.25 on Monday. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $20.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $937.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 535,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 227.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,530 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

