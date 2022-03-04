TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25. 86,620 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 689% from the average session volume of 10,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TIS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

