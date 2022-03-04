Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
Shares of TWI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. Titan International has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $777.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 2.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Titan International Company Profile
Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
