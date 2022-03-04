Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Up 490.0% in February

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 490.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Titanium stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. Titanium has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.07.
Titanium Company Profile (Get Rating)
