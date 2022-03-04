Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Up 490.0% in February

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 490.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Titanium stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. Titanium has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.07.

Get Titanium alerts:

Titanium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titanium Corp., Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.