Toll Brothers (TOL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL):

2/28/2022 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $61.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Toll Brothers’ first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.7% and 1.2% as well as improved 63.2% and 14.6% year over year, respectively. The uptrend was driven by strength across all buyer segments and geographies. The company has been benefiting from its strategy of broadening the product lines, price points and geographies. Also, it has been gaining from a favorable housing backdrop, lack of competition in the luxury new home market and buyout synergies. Solid backlog level of $10.8 billion depicts solid visibility. Earnings estimates have been trending upward for fiscal 2022, depicting analysts' optimism over the company's earnings prospects. Yet, supply-chain bottlenecks, and rising material and labor costs are growing concerns.”

2/28/2022 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

2/25/2022 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $84.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/27/2022 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

1/19/2022 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Toll Brothers is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,500 shares of company stock worth $5,393,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,102,000. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $819,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

