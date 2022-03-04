Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given a C$26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.92.

TPZ opened at C$20.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.02 and a twelve month high of C$21.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.12%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 383.65%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,000.

