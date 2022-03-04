Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Up 295.7% in February

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, an increase of 295.7% from the January 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Topcon alerts:

Shares of Topcon stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.32. Topcon has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.