Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.86

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 148707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49.
Toray Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)
