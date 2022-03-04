Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NDP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. 26,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,208. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

