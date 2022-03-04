Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of TRMLF traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.05. 61,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,649. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $41.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 10.5%.

