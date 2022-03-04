Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 5,962 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $113.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.20.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATO. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

